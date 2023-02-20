BJP’s dig at Uddhav Thackeray over ‘Mogambo’ remarks against Amit Shah

Mumbai: Hitting back at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over his “Mogambo” remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP said that he himself is becoming Mr India.

Thackeray on Sunday called Shah “Mogambo”, an iconic villain from the 1980s Bollywood film ‘Mr India’. He made the remarks after the Election Commission on February 17, recognised the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena.

In a major setback to the Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena, the poll body also allotted the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the camp led by Shinde.

Shah welcomed the EC decision and claimed that Thackeray would now know on which side the truth was.

Taking a veiled dig at Shah, Thackeray had on Sunday sarcastically said ‘Mogambo khush hua’, a dialogue the villain in the film often repeats when a plan succeeds.

BJP MLA from Mumbai Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Thackeray and said that the Shiv Sena leader has disappeared from Maharashtra politics and that he must stay at home.

“Uddhav Thackeray is rushing to label the BJP leadership as Mogambo. What he fails to understand is with such idiotic commentary, he himself is becoming Mr India. You have almost disappeared from Maharashtra politics. You must stay at home,” he said.