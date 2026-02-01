BJP’s R Ashoka welcomes focus on railways and tourism for Karnataka in Union Budget

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, expressed approval of the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, commending Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for delivering a tax-neutral budget and highlighting key measures for Karnataka, including those relating to railways, sandalwood plantation, and tourism.

In remarks to ANI, Ashoka said, “I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It is a very good budget. There are no extra taxes on anything. A good decision has been taken by the finance minister… For Karnataka, we are getting the railway program, sandalwood plantation, and tourism… I welcome this budget.”

BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy described the Union Budget 2026 as a “3C budget,” emphasising continuity, credibility, and commitment. He told ANI, “As mentioned, this is a 3C budget: continuity, credibility, and commitment… This is a very good budget, we can say… Rs 53.5 lakh crores is the budget. So, they have given weightage to the railways at the same time as the coconut growers, farmers, animal husbandry… There is no customs now.”

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Budget 2026-27 as a “strong foundation” for India’s progress towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He stated that the budget would invigorate and accelerate the ongoing reform agenda.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Modi said, “This Budget is a strong foundation for the flight to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This Budget will provide fresh energy and speed to the ‘reform express’ on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India. Our effort has been to continuously strengthen skill, scale, and sustainability.”

He further emphasised the importance of citizens, noting, “A country’s greatest asset is its citizens. In recent years, our government has made unprecedented investments in enhancing the capabilities of our citizens.”

Regarding fiscal and economic strategy, the Prime Minister said, “This is one such unique budget which has a focus on bringing down fiscal deficit, on bringing inflation under control and with this, the budget also has the combination of high CapEx and high growth.”

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the necessity of strengthening infrastructure and major initiatives such as constructing high-speed rail corridors and focusing on growth in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to foster development in the states.