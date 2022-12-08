BJP’s win in Kurhani bypoll in Bihar an indication for future, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Buoyed by Gujarat assembly election results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reacted to BJP’s win in Kurhani bypoll in Bihar saying the BJP’s win on the assembly seat is an indication for the times to come.

Kedar Prasad Gupta, BJP candidate from Kurhani assembly seat, defeated Mahagathbandhan’s candidate Manoj Singh Kushwaha on Thursday when the results for the bypoll were declared. Manoj Singh Kushwaha was contesting against BJP candidate on Janata Dal United ticket. Gupta has defeated Kushwaha by a margin of 3,632.

The loss in Kurhani is being seen as a setback for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This was for the first time Prime Minister Modi took an indirect dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke up with NDA barely four months ago. Meanwhile, JDU has attributed local factors fir the defeat of party candidate in the bypoll. With the fresh win, the BJP which is the second largest in terms of numerical strength in Bihar assembly, has raised its tally to 78, which is one less than that of RJD.

Kurhani bypoll was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD’s Anil Kumar Sahani. RJD had supported the JD(U) candidate this time. Both Kushwaha and Gupta had won the seat in the past for their respective parties.

Addressing BJP workers and supporters after a massive mandate in Gujarat, PM Modi spoke on a variety of issues and said that he will continue to cooperate with Himachal Pradesh government despite BJP’s loss.

“I want to thank Election Commission for conducting elections peacefully. As far as I know, re-polling in any poll booth was not required. I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for BJP & Congress was less than 1 per cent,” PM Modi told party workers.