Bommai calls Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Yatra’ a relaunching of “failed missile”

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him a “failed missile”.

Bommai said that Rahul Gandhi is being relaunched via `Bharat Jodo Yatra` but the entire exercise was meaningless.

He made these observations while talking to reporters after inaugurating 61st National Athletic Championship-2022.

Calling `Bharat Jodo Yatra` is meaningless, he said that when India is growing as a strong nation, such an activity was meaningless and went on to add that India is united, and it is making rapid progress on all fronts.

On the party`s three-day Jan Sankalp Yatra, Bommai said the yatra evoked a good response in four districts of the state and has boosted the morale of workers.

“This exercise has enhanced the confidence of people in the BJP. There is no doubt about Jan Sankalp Yatra is going to turn into Vijay Sankalp yatra when the party will register victory on 150 seats in the 2023 state assembly polls,” said that Karnataka CM.