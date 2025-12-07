Breaking silence on wedding, Smriti Mandhana says, it is off

New Delhi: Ace India cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding has officially been called off.

Mandhana addressed the matter on Instagram, confirming that the families decided to cancel the wedding after weeks of speculation.

On December 7, Mandhana shared a short statement requesting privacy and emphasising that she wished to close the matter with her post.

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life, and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way, but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off,” Mandhana said.

“I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace,” she added.