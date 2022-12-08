Published On: Thu, Dec 8th, 2022

BSF seizes over 2 kg heroin along Indo-Pak Border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ferozepur (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday recovered 8 packets of heroin weighing 2.6 kg along with arms and ammunition along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district.

Contraband, a pistol, along with a magazine and six live cartridges were recovered

While patrolling along the border fence, BSF troops observed suspicious footprints and during the consequent search of the area, they recovered polythene bags near Dona Telu Mal in Ferozepur district.

Further, on opening the bags, they recovered 8 packets of narcotics wrapped in yellow tape, 1 pistol, 1 magazine and 6 live cartridges.

