BSF sniffer dog gets pregnant, court of inquiry set up

New Delhi: In a curious incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) has set up a court of inquiry after one of its sniffer dogs deployed at India-Bangladesh border got pregnanat and gave birth to three puppies.

The probe come after rules which states that a dog deployed in high security zones are not supposed to get pregnant. Such dogs are required to be under constant vigil of their handlers.

The said incident took place in Shillong along Indo-Bangla border. The BSF rules also suggests that the female dogs can breed once under the guidance of veterinary doctors of the force.

“In compliance with the Station Head Quarters BSF Shillong order on December 19, a Deputy Commandant of this Unit is hereby detailed to conduct a Summary Court of Inquiry (SCOI) to investigate the circumstances under which Dog Lalcy (Female) held on a charge of 43 Bn BSF delivered three puppies at Border out Post Baghmara on December 5 at about 1000 Hrs,” said an order.

The SCOI proceeding duly completed in all respect be submitted to SHQ BSF Shillong by 30th Dec 2022, the statement further added.

According to a senior BSF officer, the highly trained BSF dogs are kept under the supervision of their handlers and have to undergo regular health checkups.

“These dogs are never brought into contact with other dogs. And breeding is performed under the supervision of a veterinary doctor,” the BSF officer added.