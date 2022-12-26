Published On: Mon, Dec 26th, 2022

BSF troops shoot down suspected Pak drone along Punjab border

Amritsar: Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered one drone, believed to have entered from Pakistan’s side, lying in a farming field ahead of the border fence in Amritsar district, a BSF statement said.

BSF troops, deployed at the border, on Monday around 7:40 pm heard a buzzing sound of a suspicious flying object

BSF troops, deployed at the border, on Monday around 7:40 pm heard a buzzing sound of a suspicious flying object near Rajatal village in Amritsar district.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle was intercepted by the troops by firing. Following this, a search operation was launched which resulted in the recovery of a drone. “On December 25, 2022, at about 1940 hrs, Border Security Force troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object/drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area falling near Village-Rajatal in District-Amritsar.

As per the drill, the troops tried to intercept the drone by firing. The whole area was cordoned and Police and concerned sister agencies were informed,” BSF said in a statement.

“Further, during the search BSF troops recovered one drone (Quadcopter) lying in farming fields ahead of the border fence,” the statement further read.

 

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com