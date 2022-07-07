By shielding Mahua Moitra, Mamata is trampling on religious sentiments of Hindu Bengalis: BJP

New Delhi: Continuing its attack on West Bengal Chief Minister over Mahua Moitra’s insulting comment on Goddess Kaali, the BJP on Thursday said that by protecting her, Mamata Banerjee was ‘trampling on the religious sentiments of Hindu Bengalis’.

The BJP questioned the chief minister’s silence and inaction against Moitra.

While responding to a question on a controversial film poster, Moitra said that for her “Goddess Kaali is a meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess”.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya said, “Mamata Banerjee’s eloquent silence and inaction on Mahua Moitra’s obnoxious comment on Maa Kaali is a tacit endorsement. If not, she should have suspended the TMC MP and allowed WB police to act. By protecting her, she is trampling on the religious sentiments of Hindu Bengalis.”

On Wednesday, the BJP had said that Banerjee’s politics, steeped in brazen minority appeasement, is the reason why her MP made that outright insulting comment on Goddess Kaali.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor came out in support of Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Member. “After TMC MP insults Maa Kaali, Congress, as expected, jumps in to defend her obnoxious comment. The problem with secularists, champions of free speech and those who advocate religion as a private matter, is their selectivity. Their views apply only to Hindus and their deities,” Malviya had said.

Malviya also asked Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to clarify her party’s stand after Tharoor’s support. “Mamata Banerjee’s politics, steeped in brazen minority appeasement, is the reason why her MP made that outright insulting comment on Maa Kaali. TMC must suspend her, ask WB police to file FIR. Sonia Gandhi must also clarify Congress’ stand on it after Shashi Tharoor’s support,” he had said.