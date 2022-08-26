Calcutta HC orders probe into anomaly charges in madrasa teacher recruitment

Kolkata: Adding a new dimension to the ongoing teachers’ recruitment scams in West Bengal, charges of irregularities in recruitments of madrasa teachers have surfaced now, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order a probe into the matter.

Reacting on plea that the answer-sheets of several candidates in the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission (WBMSC) entrance examination were tampered with to make room for ineligible candidates, a single judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday afternoon ordered forensic examination of the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets in question.

Passing the order, he also observed that corruption and irregularities in teachers’ recruitment have become a regular affair in West Bengal now. Justice Gangopadhyay also specifically ordered that the forensic examination of the OMR sheets should be conducted at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) laboratory and the sheets should have to be forwarded to the CFSL by August 31.

He directed the CFSL to finish the forensic examination process and submit the preliminary report to his bench by September 28.

It was Justice Gangopadhyay only who had in the recent past ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and primary teachers’ recruitment irregularities scams. Recently, he also observed that it has become impossible to secure or even retain state government jobs or individuals without making payments.

Reacting to the development, CPI-M Central Committee member and former leader of Left legislative party in the Assembly, Sujan Chakraborty said that during the current regime it is nothing new that irregularities rule every aspect of recruitment for different state government jobs.