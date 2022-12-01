CBI conducts raids in Trichy in child porn circulation case

Chennai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli on Thursday following an investigation trail regarding the circulation of child porn and child abuse videos online.

Six officers of the probe agency along with the local police searched the house of Raja (45), a resident of Manapparai in Tiruchirappalli district.

The search began around 6:30 am after the CBI received a tip that online videos of child abuse and child porn and money transactions for the same took place using Raja’s mail IDs.

However, Raja told the officials that he worked in foreign countries 10 years ago and that it had been years since he used the concerned mail IDs. He claimed that the emails might have been hacked.

The raid lasted for 13 hours and Raja’s phone and laptop were confiscated by the authorities. Further, he was asked to appear at the Trichy Cantonment on Friday for further questioning.

Sources told India Today that the raid in Trichy comes after the CBI conducted a raid on the case in Delhi.

According to officials sources, CBI registered two separate cases related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) circulation on the basis of inputs provided by Interpol.