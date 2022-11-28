Published On: Mon, Nov 28th, 2022

CBI Court rejects Partha Chatterjee’s bail

Kolkata: A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata rejected former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee’s bail petition and extended his judicial custody till December 12.

Enforcement Directorate had arrested Partha Chatterjee on July 23

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Partha Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its probe into the alleged money laundering in the “teacher recruitment scam” case.

Along with Partha Chatterjee, the court also sent Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, SP Sinha, the former advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission, Subiresh Bhattacharya, the former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman and Ashoke Saha, the former SSC chairman to judicial custody for an additional 14 days.

Chatterjee was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act. The arrest came after the ED recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from the house of a close associate of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister, Arpita Mukherjee.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com