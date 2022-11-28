CBI Court rejects Partha Chatterjee’s bail

Kolkata: A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata rejected former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee’s bail petition and extended his judicial custody till December 12.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Partha Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its probe into the alleged money laundering in the “teacher recruitment scam” case.

Along with Partha Chatterjee, the court also sent Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, SP Sinha, the former advisor of West Bengal School Service Commission, Subiresh Bhattacharya, the former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman and Ashoke Saha, the former SSC chairman to judicial custody for an additional 14 days.

Chatterjee was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act. The arrest came after the ED recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from the house of a close associate of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister, Arpita Mukherjee.