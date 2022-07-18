CBI grills ex-Mumbai top cops Parambir Singh, Sanjay Pandey

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday grilled former Mumbai Police Commissioners Parambir Singh and Sanjay Pandey in connection with a Rs 100 crore extortion case filed against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and his two personal secretaries, Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde.

Both the former top Mumbai police officers were grilled by the CBI for hours. The CBI has also recorded their statements which could be used in the supplementary charge-sheet.

Mumbai Police had filed five FIRs against Singh and others which have been taken over by the probe agency.

All the five cases have been re-registered by the CBI as per the directions of the apex court.

Rakesh Arora, a social worker, had levelled allegations of bribery and corruption against Singh and Pradeep Sharma — a former Mumbai Police personnel.

He had alleged that Sharma and Singh were allegedly extorting money from gambling clubs.

On April 21, 2021, the CBI filed the FIR against Deshmukh and others started the probe.