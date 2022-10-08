CBI quizzes Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide in land-for-jobs scam

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday questioned Tejashwi Yadav’s close aide Sanjay Yadav in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Indian Railways when his father Lalu Yadav was the minister.

According sources in CBI, a day after it named Lalu Prasad and his kin as accused in the said case, summoned Sanjay Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav’s private secretary for questioning.

Sanjay, who had previously challenged the CBI’s earlier notices before the Delhi High Court, arrived at the agency headquarters in Patna on Saturday morning for submitting himself before the probe agency.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was named as an accused by the CBI in its chargesheet filed on Friday before a Delhi court in the case. His wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti have also been named in the chargesheet.