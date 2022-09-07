CBI quizzes West Bengal Law minister Moloy Ghatak for over 8 hours in coal smuggling scam

Kolkata: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak homes in Asansol and Kolkata on Wednesday morning in connection with the alleged coal smuggling scam.

Sources said that the officials of the Central probe agency questioned Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak for nearly eight hours at his Kolkata home and the team left the minister’s home this evening.

According to reports, six properties of the law minister in Asansol and Kolkata and one belonging to his chartered accountant were raided by the CBI.

Moloy Ghatak is a heavyweight TMC leader elected to state assembly from Asansol.

After the CBI team left Ghatak’s Asansol residence, his wife, Sudeshna Ghatak, said that the agency officials behaved cordially, adding that she helped them in the investigation.

The raid was carried out at Moloy Ghatak’s residence after he failed to appear before the central probe agency despite being summoned several times in the alleged coal smuggling case.

Ghatak is also under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate along with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in the coal smuggling case.