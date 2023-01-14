CBI refutes Manish Sisodia’s clam of raids at his office in Delhi Secretariat

New Delhi: The Central Burau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office at Delhi Secretariat in connection with Excise Policy related case. However sources told Times Now that no raid was conducted at Sisodia’s official residence

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Dy CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader claimed innocence and said that the central investigative agency did not find anything against him during previous raids and this time too it will not get anything.

“Today again CBI has reached my office. He is welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even conducted an investigation in my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi,” Sisodia tweeted.

Meanwhile, sources said that no searches and raids were conducted by the central probe agency at Manish Sisodia’s official premises. Sec 91 CrPC notice was issued for submission of a document. To follow the due legal process a CBI team went to Sisodia’s office to collect the said document, the sources added.

In 2021, Vinai Kumar Saxena, th Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, had recommended a CBI probe into the alleged excise scam. Acting on the orders, the CBI agency had registered a case against several persons including Manish Sisodia.