CBI seizes assets worth over Rs 15 crore of retired railway officer

New Delhi: The CBI seized 17 kilograms of gold and Rs 1.57 crore in cash during searches at the premises of a retired railway principal chief commercial manager in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Tuesday.

On January 3, the agency had booked Pramod Kumar Jena, a 1989-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service officer who retired in November last year, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at Jena’s premises in Bhubaneswar, the officials said.

It found cash of over Rs 1.57 crore, 17 kilogram of gold and jewellery (ranging between Rs 8 crore and Rs10 crore), besides bank and postal deposits receipts of Rs 2.5 crore and a large number of property documents, they said.