CBI summons Manish Sisodia for 2nd time in Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the second time in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Sisodia will appear before the CBI on February 19.

The Aam Aadmi Party (leader) took to Twitter to inform that CBI has summoned him for questioning on February 19. Sisodia claimed that he is being harassed as he has done good work in the education sector in Delhi. He assured of full cooperation during his questioning by the central probe agency.

“CBI has called again yesterday. Against me they have used full power of CBI, ED, raided my house, searched bank locker, nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to stop him. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so (roughly translated from Hindi),” Sisodia tweeted.

Sources said that Sisodia’s questioning will be crucial as the summon has been issued after accused Dinesh Arora turned approver in the case. Several arrests have been made who are accused of playing a role in cartelisation of then Excise Policy 2021-22.