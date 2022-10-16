CBI summons Manish Sisodia on Monday in connection with Delhi Excise scam case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summon to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to appear before it on Monday in connection with the Delhi Excise scam case.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sisodia informed that he has been summoned by the agency at 11 am on Monday.

“A CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said on Sunday.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn in July by the Delhi government after a CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena into alleged irregularities in its implementation. Subsequently, a CBI FIR had named Manish Sisodia as accused number one among others in the excise policy.

The excise policy came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.