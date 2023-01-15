Ceasefire at LoC but cross-border terror infra remains, ready for contingency: Gen Manoj Pande

Bengaluru: Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande addressed the troops on the Army Day celebrations in Bengaluru on Sunday. During the event, he touched upon several issues that plagued the Indian Army in the past year.

“Ceasefire continues at Line of Control (LoC) in western border areas and ceasefire violations have been brought down. But across the border, terror infrastructure still remains. Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there,” General Pande said in his Army Day address.

On China, he said that the situation was stable but his troops remain ready for any contingency.

“In the northern border areas, the situation has been normal and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency,” General Pande said.

“Despite difficult area and rough weather, our brave jawans are deployed there. All kinds of arms, equipment and facilities are being given to them in adequate quantity. With combined efforts of local admin, other agencies and military there’ve been improvements in infra development,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation to army troops and veterans, saying that the country is proud and grateful to the warriors.

“On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.