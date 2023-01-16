Central panel refutes reports of luxury cruise being stuck in Bihar

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday refuted the claims of luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas getting stuck on its third day of journey in Bihar’s Chhapra district due to shallow water in the river Ganga.

The minister said that there no truth in the news that the vessel got stuck in Chhapra and it has reached Patna as per schedule.

“The Ganga Villas reached Patna as per schedule. There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra. The vessel will continue its onwards journey as per schedule,” Sanjay Bandopadhyaya, Chairman, IWAI said.

The ministry’s response came after news agency ANI reported that the luxury river cruise, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, got stuck on its third day of journey in Bihar’s Chhapra district due to shallow water in the river Ganga.

The 62-metre-long vessel, which is operating the world’s longest river cruise, got stuck in the river because of less water near Doriganj area in Chhapra, ANI reported earlier in the day. The report also stated that cruise was scheduled to dock at the shore for tourists to visit Chirand, an archeological site.