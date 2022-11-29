Centre asks SC collegium to reconsider lawyer Saurabh Kirpal’s elevation as Delhi HC judge

New Delhi: Centre has asked the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its recommendation to elevate senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court, who openly identified himself as gay.

This comes a year after his name was reiterated by then Chief Justice NV Ramana-led collegium on November 15 for elevation as Delhi High Court judge.

In a statement, the Supreme Court collegium said that it had reiterated Kirpal’s name for elevation as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), if the SC collegium reiterates its decision, the government is bound to notify the names.

According to sources, the reason cited is not his sexual orientation but that his European partner can become a security risk.

The government has pointed out that Kirpal’s partner, a European, is employed with the Swiss embassy and that he was working with a Switzerland-based organisation prior to this job.

In February 2021, then CJI Bobde had written to then-law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking the government’s stand on intelligence inputs regarding Kirpal’s appointment. The Centre had reportedly written back saying that it had reservations about Kirpal’s partner’s nationality.

Subsequently, the SC collegium deferred its decision on Kirpal’s recommendation in January 2019, April 2019 and April 2020. In March, he was chosen as senior advocate by all the 31 judges of the Delhi High Court.