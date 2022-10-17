Centre suspends senior IAS officer accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Andaman

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday suspended senior IAS officer Jitendra Narain, who is accused of raping a woman in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, with immediate effect.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that it received a report on October 16, 2022, from the Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged “sexual assault” of a lady by Narain, the then Chief Secretary, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and others.

“As the Report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law,” the statement read.

Accordingly, disciplinary proceedings have also been ordered against Narain, the statement said.

“The Government is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women,” it added.

An FIR has also been registered and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Andaman and Nicobar Police.