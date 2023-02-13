Chairman Dhankhar adjourns Rajya Sabha till March 13, warns Kharge

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday (February 13) adjourned till March 13 with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar telling the Opposition parties that it is “not the way to run the House.

Rajya Sabha was first briefly adjourned in the morning as Opposition leaders disrupted the House, demanding revocation of the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and setting up of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations against the Adani Group.

Chairman Dhankar was also upset at Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for alleging that the government was putting pressure on the chair.

Kharge was speaking about the suspension of Patil, who was suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget session for circulating an unauthorised video of house proceedings. He was also speaking on the expunction of his part of speech by the chair during the motion of thanks on President’s Address.

“LoP, you’ve indicated in so many words that the Chair is acting under pressure. These words are expunged. You are forfeiting your right to hold the floor of the House… every time you are saying that the Chair is acting under pressure,” Dhankhar said.

“Deliberate obstruction is being created and this is not the way to run the House. We have already wasted a lot of time. If the House is subjected to such disruption, I will be constrained to act as per the expectation of people,” the Vice President said.

He also warned several opposition MPs, who had trooped into the well of the House.

The House will now meet at 11 am on March 13 during the second part of the Budget Session.