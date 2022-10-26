‘Chhath Puja only at designated ghats’: Delhi LG cautions Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against “misleading and premature publicity” regarding the Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital. Saxena has given his nod to hold Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna and urged the Chief Minister to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees.

A tweet by Kejriwal a few days ago had caused confusion with many people assuming that the puja could be performed anywhere along the Yamuna, sources said.

“The proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the Lieutenant Governor was specific to designated ghats on the Yamuna,” a source said.

Sources said that the L-G had also cautioned Kejriwal against “misleading and premature publicity” over the issue. A tweet by Kejriwal a few days ago had caused confusion with many people assuming that the puja could be performed anywhere along the Yamuna, the sources said.

Saxena has also directed the revenue and environment departments to ensure strict enforcement of the National Green Tribunal’s orders on Yamuna pollution.

The Delhi government’s revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath arrangements. It is working in close coordination with other government departments and civic agencies to make Chhath a success.

Chhath will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.