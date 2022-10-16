Chinese President kicks off 20th Congress of the ruling CCP

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed his party’s regime and defended Covid-19 policies and lauded Hong Kong’s transition out of ‘chaos’ to governance.

Throwing open the five-yearly Congress, likely to be chosen as the third-time general secretary of the CCP, Xi, lauded Hong Kong’s transition out of ‘chaos’ to governance, Jingping said while, addressing the 20th China’s Communist Party Congress on its first day of the five-day conclave

Notably, he condemned what he termed as the interference of ‘external forces’ in the China-Taiwan feud. Xi, during his address, said that his party would strive to meet the CCP’s modernisation goals to realise China’s ‘rejuvenation’.

At the Congress, nearly 2,300 delegates elected by Jinping are slated to rubber stamp the president’s bid to rule for a historic third term. Experts have perceived Jinping as undeniably the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

He hailed the Communist Party of China’s rule in the country and said that China had placed the public on priority amid the pandemic. He said that his government ‘protected people’s safety and health to the highest degree and achieved significant positive results in coordinating epidemic prevention and control and social and economic development’.

Hinting at Hong Kong’s democracy protests, the 69-year-old said, “The situation in Hong Kong has achieved a major transition from chaos to governance.”

He also vowed a ‘major struggle against separatism and interference’ in Taiwan.