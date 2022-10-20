Choose between politics of advertisement and politics of development: Amit Shah to Delhiites

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched the MCD’s Tehkhand waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in New Delhi’s Tughlakabad.

On this occasion, he said that the Aam Aadmi Party wanted Delhi to be ‘AAP Nirbhar’ while the BJP wanted the national capital to be Atmanirbhar, and asked the people to choose between the two in the MCD elections.

Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of step-motherly treatment to the erstwhile three civic bodies and said it owed Rs 40,000 crore to the municipal corporations. “They (Kejriwal-led party) want Delhi to be AAP Nirbhar. We want it to become Atmanirbhar. In the next Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, people will have to decide if they want to be AAP Nirbhar or Atmanirbhar,” Shah said at the event in south Delhi.

Alleging that the AAP government had been spending heavily on publicity, he claimed Kejriwal was under the impression that development comes from advertisements but said “this illusion can last only for five to seven years”.

“People will have to choose between ‘Vigyapan ki Rajniti’ (politics of advertisement) and ‘Vikas ki Rajniti’ (politics of development),” he added.

With the completion of the delimitation process to alter wards under MCD limits and the Centre’s approval for the final draft, the last hurdle to hold the civic body polls has been cleared.

“We’ll give a reply in a democratic manner to Arvind Kejriwal’s behaviour with MCDs. I believe that we’ll establish daily waste processing facilities in Delhi by 2025 with the help of MCD. In future, such heaps and mountains of garbage won’t be seen,” Amit Shah further said.