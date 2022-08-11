Coal scam: Now ED summons 5 IAS officers from Bengal

Kolkata: After summoning eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from West Bengal for questioning in New Delhi between August 21 and August 31, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths have also summoned five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from the state.

One of the five IAS officers is BP Gopalika, currently the additional chief secretary to the state personnel & administrative reforms department, which is directly under the control of the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The remaining four IAS officers are posted at senior positions in West Bengal’s two districts West Burdwan and Purulia – perceived to be the epicentres of the coal smuggling.

Like the eight IPS officers, these five officers have also been asked to be present at ED’s headquarters in New Delhi between August 21 and August 31.