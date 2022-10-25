Coimbatore car explosion: Five arrested under UAPA

Coimbatore: The five men arrested by the police in connection with the Coimbatore car explosion case have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, informed Coimbatore Police Commissioner Balakrishnan on Tuesday.

Five men, identified as Mohammed Dalqa, Mohammed Azharuddin, Muhamed Riyaz, Firoz Ismail and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, were arrested on Tuesday. They were arrested in connection with the car explosion due to an LPG cylinder blast that rocked the city and killed one person, identified as Jameza Mubeen, on Sunday.

Briefing mediapersons about the case, Coimbatore Commissioner of Police, Balakrishnan said, “Upon investigation, it was discovered that a few of them had gone to Kerala. The NIA also questioned a few of them in 2019.”

He said that CCTV footage from around the scene of the crime was also being collected and examined. Three of the five men who were arrested were caught on the CCTV camera outside the victim’s house. “They were seen carrying 3 cylinders and plastic drums,” said commissioner Balakrishnan.

“Riyaz, Nawaz and Firoz have helped Mubin with carrying the explosives and helped with the car,” added the commissioner.

He stated that two cylinders and three drums were used by the accused and that forensic teams were looking into the contents. “Potassium Nitrate, Charcoal, Aluminium powder and Sulphur were recovered. The quantity of materials recovered is 75 kg,” said the commissioner.

The car explosion due to an LPG cylinder blast rocked Coimbatore on Sunday. Jameza Mubeen, the man who was driving the car, died in the incident. Jameza was trying to avoid a checkpoint and he died in the blast while trying to leave the car.

The National Investigation Agency had also questioned some of the arrested individuals in 2019.