Colder days ahead for Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The India Meteorology Department (IMD) on Sunday has issued warning of severe cold wave in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Met Department, severe cold conditions is likely over the next few days in north Rajasthan, and till Monday in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Delhi is likely to face biting cold conditions over the next 24 hours.

“Cold Day Conditions very likely in many places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 24 hours. Cold Day Conditions also very likely in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 24 hours,” the IMD said in the release on its website.

Delhi is likely to face biting cold conditions over the next 24 hours. Temperatures may dip further on December 25 and 26, the IMD said. Dense fog is also expected to bring down visibility in Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh.

“Cold wave conditions will prevail over most places of Delhi during the next two days (following the criteria of cold wave condition; minimum temperature= or < 4 degrees),” IMD said a day earlier.

“Dense to very dense fog in many places very likely to continue over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh in early morning hours of 25th December. Thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for subsequent 4 days,” said IMD.

It also forecast: “Dense Fog in isolated pockets also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Tripura in early morning hours of 25th December; over Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan in the night and morning hours of 25th-26th December and decreases in intensity thereafter.

The IMD has predicted cold waves and cold day warning in several areas. “Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during next 2 days and Cold Wave Conditions during subsequent 2 days. Cold Wave Conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 2 days,” it said in the release.