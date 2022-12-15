Complaint against SRK, Deepika for hurting religious sentiments in Pathaan film song

New Delhi: A complaint has been filed with the Information and Broadcast Ministry against Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for “hurting religious sentiments” in the latest raunchy song “Besharam Rang” of the upcoming spy thriller film, Pathaan.

The complaint has sought a ban on the release of the film till the controversial song is “corrected.”

The complaints have been filed by Advocate Vineet Jindal, under sections 295, 298, 505, and 34 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act.

The sections are related to the hurting of religious sentiments intentionally or unintentionally and insulting a particular faith.

Advocate Jindal had earlier filed a complaint against actor Richa Chaddha too, accusing her of insulting the Indian Army with her Galwan comment.

In the song ‘Besharam Rang’, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are seen dancing by the seaside. Deepika appears in a gold monokini in the song video, while Shah Rukh wears a low ponytail and a beach shirt. Vishal-Shekhar composed the music, and Kumaar wrote the lyrics. Vaibhavi Merchant created the choreography for Besharam Rang.

According to the protesters, the lyrics of the song and the costumes are objectionable. The costumes used in the song are inappropriate and it is clear that this music was filmed by contaminated brains, some have said.

The “green” and “saffron” colours of the costumes, as well as the lyrics and title of the film, have been criticised.

The controversy that erupted on the internet, mainly Twitter, has now reached the streets of India with demonstrations being staged in Indore and a minister in Madhya Pradesh government also threatening action against it.

The film is slated to hit the theatres in January next year.