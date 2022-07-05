Cong, BJP seek resignation of Kerala minister who slammed Constitution

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress and the BJP on Tuesday sought the resignation of Kerala Minister for Fisheries and Culture and CPI-M leader, Saji Cherian, for slamming the Constitution even as the minister apologised in the assembly and clarified that it was never meant to portray the Constitution in poor light.

“The reports that I spoke against the Constitution at a party meeting have been twisted. I am one who has the utmost respect for the Constitution. I spoke in my style and it was never meant to portray the Constitution in poor light. I am deeply saddened and apologise for this if it appears to have been misconstrued and became news,” said Cherian in the assembly on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Delhi, politburo member of the CPI-M, MA Baby tried to play it down, saying that this could well be a slip of the tongue by Cherian and he has already given his version and hence the matter can be treated as closed.

“Those who wrote the Constitution have pointed out that there can be amendments to the Constitution. Cherian might have had a slip of the tongue and it can be seen like that,” said Baby.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is understood to have asked for a detailed report on the issue and a team of BJP leaders will be meeting him shortly to demand the ouster of Cherian.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran said the national leadership, if they have any sense of propriety, should ask Cherian to quit.

“I do not know if Vijayan has that quality. If he does not quit, then legal steps will be taken against him,” said Sudhakaran.

Retired Kerala High Court judge B. Kemal Pasha said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should ask for his resignation.

Criticising the minister, Pasha said, “What he said is a violation of the oath that he has taken and Vijayan should ask for his resignation.”

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said, “What Cherian said is not acceptable and Vijayan should ask for his resignation.