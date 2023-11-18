Cong, BRS are both ‘anti-backward class’, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the Congress and Telangana’s ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are “anti-backward class” parties.

He said only the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi work for the betterment of the backward classes.

Shah reiterated BJP’s promise to make a backward class leader Chief Minister of the state. The party has fielded 39 candidates from the backward classes and the party is relying heavily on the OBC votes.

“Modi ji has announced that the next CM of Telangana would be from a backward class. The BJP promises to provide you with the first Chief Minister belonging to a backward class,” Amit Shah said in a poll rally in Telangana’s Gadwal.

Shah announced that the BJP has decided to abolish religious reservations and increase quotas for OBCs and STs, should it form the next government in the state.

He also accused the Congress and the BRS for engaging in dynastic politics.

“KCR wants to elect his son to become the CM and Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul Gandhi to become the PM. We have decided that when we form the government no son or daughter will become a CM, but a leader of the Backward Class will become CM. This election is PM Modi’s good governance against KCR’s negligence…,” he said.

Furthermore, Shah alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao commissioned MLAs to take bribes of Rs 1–3 lakh from Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries. “It’s about time we send KCR’s Car of corruption to Modi ji’s welfare garage,” he added.

The Union Home Minister announced that the BJP will ensure free visits to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for all the residents of Telangana if the party come to power and also alleged that the Congress has hindered and delayed construction of the temple for the last 70 years.