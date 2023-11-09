Congress MP Preneet Kaur votes for Mahua Moitra’s expulsion

New Delhi: Six members of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee adopted its report on ‘cash-for-query’ allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday, while four others opposed it.

Of the six who supported the adoption of the report was suspended Congress MP Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The draft report had recommended the disqualification of Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha in view of its ongoing probe in the case, sources told India Today on Wednesday.

Preneet Kaur was suspended from the Congress in February this year for “indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP”.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against Mahua Moitra praised Preneet Kaur for her support and said, “Punjab has always stood for India’s identity and national security, today again Captain Amarinder Singh ji and Congress Party MP Preneet Kaur ji did not make any compromise for national security. India was, is and will always be grateful to the brave men of Punjab.”

The BJP MP accused Moitra of accepting bribes and favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in the Lok Sabha. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Moitra had admitted to accepting gifts and using Hiranandani’s car.

Sources close to Moitra told India Today TV that she had been expecting a serious indictment on the lines of expulsion in the ethics panel’s draft report. Moitra has dubbed the ethics committee probe as a “political witch-hunt” and said the sole intention is to “suspend her” from Parliament.