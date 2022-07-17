Congress removes former Goa CM Kamat from the CWC

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday announced that it had removed former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, whom it blamed of trying to split its MLAs in the state, from the Congress Working Committee, its highest decision-making body.

The Congress President has removed Digambar Kamat from his current position as Permanent Invitee to Congress Working Committee with immediate effect, a party statement said.

The Congress has moved for disqualification of him and its former CLP leader Michael Lobo from the Goa Assembly, and had requested Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar to issue notice to both.

Congress had earlier removed Lobo as Leader of Opposition, alleging he was the one who hatched a conspiracy, along with Kamat, with the ruling BJP to split Congress MLAs.