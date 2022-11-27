‘Congress won’t shy away from taking tough decisions’: Jairam Ramesh

Indore: Amid the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said if needed, the party will not shy away from taking “tough decisions” to strengthen the organisation in that state.

For the Congress, its organisation in Rajasthan is most important, Ramesh, the party’s general secretary in charge of communications, told reporters in Indore during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gehlot on Thursday told a TV channel that Pilot is a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) and cannot replace him, drawing a sharp response from his former deputy who said such “mud-slinging” would not help, in an escalation of their rift days ahead of the entry of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ into the desert state.

Gehlot also said Pilot had revolted against Congress in 2020 and alleged that he tried to topple the state government. Pilot had hit back at Gehlot to say it was unbecoming of his stature to use the kind of language to attack him and make completely “false and baseless” allegations.

Asked about the tussle between Gehlot and Pilot, Ramesh on Sunday said, “The organisation is most important for us. On the issue of Rajasthan, we will decide on a solution which will strengthen our organisation.”

“For this, if we have to take tough decisions, we will take. If a compromise has to be made (between the factions of Gehlot and Pilot), then it will be done,” he said.

Ramesh also said the Congress leadership is considering a proper solution to the Rajasthan issue.

“But, I cannot fix any time frame for this solution. Only the Congress leadership will decide the time frame for it,” he said.

Ramesh further said Congress needs both Gehlot and Pilot. He also said the Rajasthan CM should not have used certain words in his interview.