Ranchi: In a major jolt to the Congress in Jharkhand, the party’s lone MP Geeta Koda resigned and joined the BJP in Ranchi on Monday.

Geeta Koda is the wife of former Chief Minister Madhu Koda.

She joined the BJP in the presence of state party chief Babulal Marandi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP and its allies won 12 out of the 14 seats in Jharkhand.

Geeta Koda won the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat.