Conman Sukesh drops fresh `letter bomb’, levels explosive charges against Kejriwal

New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a letter to his lawyer on Friday wrote that the Delhi minister Satyendra Jain and Tihar Jail’s former DG is threatening him after he complained about the latter to Delhi LG.

In the letter, Chandrashekhar wrote, “Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar DG are threatening me after my complaint to Delhi’s LG went public.” The conman also asked Delhi CM Kejriwal why did he force him to bring 20-30 people to contribute 500 crore rupees in return for a seat in the party.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar asked his lawyer to use the letter written by him as a press release as he wanted to answer the questions of media persons after the hearing.

Chandrashekhar in his letter also stated that he will file a defamation suit against Arvind Kejriwal as the latter called him the “country’s biggest thug.” “Mr Kejriwal tweeted saying that I’m country’s biggest thug which to me sounded like a joke as well as going to attract a defamation suit which I would be next week against Mr Kejriwal,” he stated in the letter.

Making big revelations Conman in his letter alleged that he gave Delhi CM Kejriwal Rs 50 crore for a seat in Rajyasabha. “Kejriwal ji if I’m country’s biggest thug according to you then on what basis you received Rs 50 cr from me and offered Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you? Maha thug?” Chandrashekhar wrote in the letter.

Sukesh further alleged that Kejriwal attended his dinner party at along with Satyendra Jain in 2016 at Hyatt Bhikaji Kama Place where he was staying after the delivery of 50 crore Rs which he paid to Kailash Gehlot on Delhi CM’s instructions.

Chandrashekhar further wrote alleging that Kejriwal forced him and kept following him to make sure that Bhaskar Rao, ex-commissioner Bengaluru joins AAP.

Chandrashekhar made an explosive revelation alleging that in 2017 Kejriwal spoke to him when Satyendra Jain went to visit him in the Tihar Jail-1. Conman stated in his handwritten letter that Arvind Kejriwal’s number on Satyendra Jain’s “black I-phone” was saved as “AK-2.”

“Kejriwal ji why you constantly ask me if everything was OK and if anything is there to inform to Mr Jain ? in 2017 after my arrest in 2 lead cases?” Chandrashekhar further wrote.

Conman in his letter stated that Kejriwal will now be answerable to the law as he will submit “all the evidence of every transaction and communication” between him, Kejriwal and all the associates of AAP convener.

Earlier, Chandrashekhar has made an explosive revelation that jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain had extracted Rs 10 crore as “protection money” to protect him in the Tihar Jail. Sukesh Chandrashekhar made these claims in a letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in which he also said that he knew the AAP leader since 2015.

In his letter, the incarcerated conman said that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to Jain’s party AAP which promised to offer him an important party position in south India.

“After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister… In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” Chandrashekhar claimed in his hand-written letter.