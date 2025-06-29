‘Constitution was made a puppet’: PM Modi recalls emergency on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the 1975 Emergency as a “murder of the Constitution” and urged citizens to remain vigilant against any threats to democracy.

Speaking during the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi refrained from naming the Congress or then prime minister Indira Gandhi but strongly condemned the Emergency period, stating it subverted constitutional values and reduced the judiciary to a “puppet”.

“Those who imposed the Emergency not only murdered the Constitution but also made the judiciary their puppet,” Modi said.

He recalled the large-scale torture, harassment of students, and suppression of free expression during the 21-month period from June 1975 to March 1977.

The Prime Minister played archival clips of former prime ministers Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram, all of whom opposed the Emergency.

He cited the arrest and alleged torture of socialist leader George Fernandes and noted that many were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) without trial.

“Many people were subjected to severe torture. Under MISA, anyone could be summarily arrested. Students too were harassed. Freedom of expression was also stifled,” Modi said.

He added that the people of India remained resilient and ultimately brought an end to the Emergency through democratic means.

Marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, recently observed as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas (Constitution Murder Day), Modi said it was important to remember those who resisted the Emergency and upheld democratic values.

“This inspires us to remain constantly vigilant to keep our Constitution strong and enduring,” he said.