Court extends Sanjay Raut’s Judicial custody till October 17

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut received another blow from the court in the Patra Chawl scam case when his judicial custody was extended again till October 17.

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 31 in the Patra Chawl land embezzlement case in Goregaon.

Sanjay Raut had filed an application in the PMLA court of ED to get bail. The hearing was held on September 27.

However, the court did not give relief to Sanjay Raut. The court adjourned the hearing on the bail application till October 10. After that, his judicial custody was extended once again for seven days.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was involved in the Patra Chawl embezzlement of Rs 1039 crore from the beginning.

The ED has recently filed a charge sheet in this case. The ED has claimed in the charge sheet that Raut was directly involved in Patra Chawl redevelopment and that Raut was involved in everything from the very beginning to implementation.

On the other hand, interacting informally with the mediapersons outside the court where he was brought for his case related to bail plea, Raut expressed optimism that a new symbol could prove to be `revolutionary` for the party, revitalise and make it even stronger in future.

This was Raut’s reaction when he was asked for his reaction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing the Sena`s iconic `bow and arrow` symbol and its name (Shiv Sena) last week.

He further said, “this is not the first time… In the past even Indira Gandhi had gone through a similar situation and the Congress symbol was frozen thrice and the Janata Dal also had been through one such experience.”.

Raut went on to add that, freezing of the `Shiv Sena` party name by ECI will make no difference as `the spirit of the party` remains the same, and the people already know who the party belongs to.

Raut is currently in judicial custody since his arrest on August 1 by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged case pertaining to money-laundering and other charges.

Meanwhile, both — the Thackeray Group and Shinde faction — submitted three names and three symbols for the consideration of the ECI.

The Thackeray side has given a `Trishul`, `Rising Sun` and `Flaming Torch` and names `Shiv Sena – Prabodhan Thackeray`, `Shiv Sena – Balasaheb P Thackeray` and `Shiv Sena – Uddhav B Thackeray`.

The Shinde side is understood to have given symbols like `Trident`, `Rising Sun` (akin to the Thackeray Group) and `Mace` (against the Thackeray Group`s `Flaming Torch`), weaving in combinations of the late Balasaheb Thackeray` in its three name options for his faction.