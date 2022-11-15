Published On: Tue, Nov 15th, 2022

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Jacqueline Fernandez

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 cr money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline reached Delhi’s Patiala House Court earlier in the day after her interim bail ended on Tuesday

The bail was granted to Fernandez by Special Judge Shailendra Malik after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety in the like amount.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed that the Bollywood actor was a flight risk as she is not short of money. Responding to ED’s submission, the court asked the probe agency why the actor was not arrested so far.

“Why haven’t you (ED) arrested Jacqueline yet during the investigation despite issuing an Lookout Circular (LOC)? The other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy,” the court had asked the probe agency,” the court had asked the probe agency.

