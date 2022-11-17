Court rejects Gyanvapi Mosque committee’s petition, to hear plea seeking worship of ‘Shivling’

Varanasi: A Civil Fast Track Court in Varanasi on Thursday rejected the Gyanvapi Masjid committee’s objection to a petition seeking the right to worship ‘Shivling’ claimed to have been found in the mosque complex.

Civil Judge Senior Division Mahendra Kumar Pandey found the petition filed by Kiran Singh worth hearing and fixed December 2 for taking up the matter, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

The court rejected the objection filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee questioning maintainability of the plea. The suit was filed by Kiran Singh “Bisen,” the wife of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Bisen. The decision was postponed for two days by Civil Judge Mahendra Kumar Pandey, who cited the backlog of cases.

The suit prays that the possession of the entire Gyanvapi complex be handed over to the Hindus and the plaintiffs be allowed to offer their prayers to Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar and worship the `Shiva Linga` reportedly found inside the mosque premises on May 16.

It is important to note that this is a different suit not connected with another suit pending before the Varanasi Court filed by 5 Hindu women worshippers seeking all-year-round rights to pray inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises.