Court remands Kejriwal to three days CBI custody in liquor policy scam

New Delhi: The CBI arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case on Wednesday after the Rouse Avenue Court allowed the agency to examine the AAP supremo in court.

The court later remanded Kejriwal to CBI custody for three days and will be produced before court on June 29 at 7 pm.

Following the arrest by the CBI, Kejriwal withdrew the petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order passed by the Delhi High Court staying his bail in the money laundering case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case stemming from the alleged liquor policy scam on March 21. He is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

During the hearing in the trial court, the CBI said Kejriwal’s custody was needed to confront him with documents. The CBI also claimed that Kejriwal had put the onus on former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, saying it was his idea to privatise.

The CBI claimed that Kejriwal said Vijay Nair, former communication-in-charge of the AAP and an accused in the case, worked under Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj.

“The Chief Minister didn’t take any ministry but has his hand in everything,” the CBI lawyer said.

Opposing the CBI’s demand, Kejriwal’s lawyer Vikram Chaudhari said he was not informed about the CBI moving an application before the court and securing an order to question him.

“The manner in which this has been done is of grave concern. Please allow us access to the documents and defer this hearing to tomorrow… Heavens will not fall if we file a reply,” Kejriwal’s counsel said.

The CBI took Kejriwal’s statement from jail on June 25 and sought his production before the trial court on Wednesday.

The CBI, represented by senior advocate DP Singh, said that investigation was the prerogative of the agency and the law does not mandate that the accused should be informed.

“The law does not say that I have to tell them when I want to go and investigate him. The same thing happened in the case of K Kavitha. I only need the court’s permission,” the CBI said.

Kejriwal’s lawyer argued that no Section 41 notice was given under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to appear for questioning.

“If My lords allow them to arrest him (Kejriwal), my lords will be allowing their shoulders to be used as a gun to shoot him. If My lords give them the permission to arrest, my lords will effectively be sanctifying the remand,” he said.