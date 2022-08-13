CRPF sub-inspector injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar: A CRPF officer was injured when terrorists hurled a powerful hand grenade at a security forces bunker in Srinagar city on Saturday evening.

A senior police official said that terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Aali Masjid Eidgah area.

“The grenade exploded in which CRPF sub-inspector, Parvez Rana of 161 Battalion sustained minor injuries.

“The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the attack,” said a police official.