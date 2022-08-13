Published On: Sat, Aug 13th, 2022

CRPF sub-inspector injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar: A CRPF officer was injured when terrorists hurled a powerful hand grenade at a security forces bunker in Srinagar city on Saturday evening.

Terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Aali Masjid Eidgah area

A senior police official said that terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in Aali Masjid Eidgah area.

“The grenade exploded in which CRPF sub-inspector, Parvez Rana of 161 Battalion sustained minor injuries.

“The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab or neutralise the terrorists responsible for the attack,” said a police official.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com