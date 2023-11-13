David Cameron in role of UK’s Foreign Secretary now

New Delhi: After staging a significant comeback and assuming the role of Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, the former UK Prime Minister, expressed optimism that his leadership experience and past in office would prove valuable in supporting the current British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, during a demanding period.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Cameron posted, “The Prime Minister has asked me to serve as his Foreign Secretary and I have gladly accepted.” “It will be an honour to serve our country alongside our dedicated FCDO staff and provide the continued leadership and support that they deserve,” he added.

Cameron pointed out that the UK is grappling with formidable international challenges stemming from incidents like the Israel-Hamas war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He emphasized the imperative to ensure stability and security on the global stage. “At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard,” he said.

He further said that despite being out of front-line politics for seven years, he is hopeful that his experience will help him at the new job.

“While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges,” Cameron said.

The former PM added that Britain is a “truly international country” and its people live all over the world and its businesses trade in every corner of the globe. “Working to help ensure stability and security on the global stage is both essential and squarely in our national interest. International security is vital for our domestic security,” he said.