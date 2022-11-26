Day after meeting Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari lashes out at her

Kolkata: Barely a day after Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari met each other inside the chief minister’s cabin at the Bengal assembly, the situation was back to usual self again as Adhikari came out all guns blazing again at the chief minister.

Both leader met on Friday and leaders of the two parties called it a courtesy call and said that the meeting was above petty politics.

However, just a day later, Suvendu Adhikari, once a close confidant of Banerjee, lashed out at the chief minister.

He said: “A day back at the indoor stadium, Mamata Banerjee said that she didn’t want to even take my name and that I wrote to the Centre to stop funds for West Bengal. I made her eat her words. Now she says that I was like an affectionate brother. That too in the past sense,” the BJP’s Leader of Opposition said on Saturday.