Death sentence to Gorakhnath temple attack accused

New Delhi: An ATS court on Monday awarded a death sentence to accused Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi in the Gorakhnath temple attack case. Abbasi was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly assaulting security personnel at the temple in Uttar Pradesh in April last year.

The court announced the quantum of sentence two days after it convicted Abbasi for attacking two PAC jawans outside the temple.

Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, on April 3, 2022, allegedly attacked the security personnel deployed at Gorakhnath temple with a sharp-edged sickle and tried to forcibly enter the temple premises.

Two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables were injured in the incident. However, the accused was overpowered by the security personnel and arrested.

An FIR was lodged against him at the Gorakhnath police station on the basis of a complaint from Vinay Kumar Mishra. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) conducted the investigation.

The UP Home Department had earlier in a statement said, “The attack on police jawans at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur is a part of deep conspiracy and, based on the available facts, it can be said that it was a terror incident.”

Following the incident, the security around the Uttar Pradesh temple was heightened as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the head seer, frequently visits there.