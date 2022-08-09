Published On: Tue, Aug 9th, 2022

Death threat to Yogi Adityanath on WhatsApp

Lucknow: A WhatsApp message received on the Uttar Pradesh Police’s text helpline has issued a death threat to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a case has been registered in the matter.

Cyber cell and surveillance teams are also working on tracking the sender

An FIR has been filed at the Sushant Golf City police station here by headquarters station commander Subhash Kumar.

According to police officials, the message was sent allegedly by a person named Shahid on the WhatsApp number of Dial-112 helpline.

He threatened to bomb the Chief Minister, the police said, adding that several teams have been formed to nab the accused.

