Delhi ACB arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan following raids at his house, other places

New Delhi: What could be viewed as a major embarrassment for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday arrested ruling AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with Delhi Wakf Board graft case.

Sources said that the ACB Delhi arrested Khan in connection with the Delhi Wakf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the searches conducted on Friday.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, headed by Khan heads as its chairman.

The ACB on Friday conducted searches at Khan’s house and other premises linked to him and seized Rs 24 lakh as well as two unlicensed weapons and some live cartridges, the officials said.

Sources said that the aide of Amanatullah failed to produce a licence for the gun seized in the raid.

The ACB issued a notice to Khan on Thursday for questioning in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020. The Okhla MLA was called for questioning at 12 pm on Friday.

Amanatullah Khan had tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

A senior official said the searches were conducted on Friday at the house of Khan and his other locations.

Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by “bullying” witnesses in a case against him.