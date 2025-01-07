Delhi Assembly polls on February 5, results on 8th: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that the Delhi Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5,

With the declaration of poll schedule, Delhi is set to witness a fierce triangular contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

The results will be announced on February 8. By-elections in Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode (East) in Tamil Nadu will also be held on the same day, announced the chief election commissioner.

With the Election Commission’s announcement of the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force.

The ruling AAP, battling a wave of corruption allegations, will be eyeing a hat-trick. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party swept the 2015 and 2020 elections with 67 and 62 seats, respectively.

The BJP, reduced to just single digits in the last two elections, will be hoping to return to the helm in the national capital after a hiatus of 26 years.

The Congress, which once ruled Delhi for 15 years, will be contesting the polls alone after having stitched an alliance with the AAP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.